Shapiro Headlines RTNDF Awards

NBC News president Neal Shapiro will headline the Radio and Television News Directors Foundation’s annual First Amendment Awards dinner March 10 in Washington, D.C.



Shapiro will address free speech and legal challenges that journalists face, including those of WJAR Providence reporter Jim Taricani, who was recently found in contempt of court and sentenced to house arrest for refusing to reveal a source.

At the dinner, RTNDF will fete Jim Keelor, Ed Bradley and Wendy Walker Whitworth for their work on behalf of press freedoms. Outgoing NAB President Eddie Fritz will present Kellor, a former news director who now is president of Liberty Corporation station group, with the First Amendment Leadership Award. CBS News Executive Producer Jeff Fager will award 60 Minutes veteran Bradley the Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment Award, named for the late Washington senior correspondent for B&C. CNN host Larry King will hand out the First Amendment Service Award to his senior executive producer,Wendy Walker Whitworth, a top Larry King Live producer since 1993.

ABC News veteran Sam Donaldson will host the dinner, which will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. RTNDF provides training, financial assistance, and research for electronic news media.