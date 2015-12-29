Shannon Maze Upped to News Director at WBRC Birmingham

WBRC, Raycom Media's Fox affiliate in Birmingham, Ala., has elevated Shannon Maze to news director, effective Jan. 1. Maze had been serving as assistant news director since she joined the station in March 2011.

“There is no place I would rather be and there isn’t a better team of journalists anywhere. I am proud of WBRC and the services we provide to our communities,” Maze said. “This TV station is a special place. It is special because of the people who work here and the dedication they have to serving our communities. It is an honor to be a leader in this organization. I am grateful for this opportunity.”

Prior to WBRC, Maze served as news director at KSWT in Yuma, Ariz., and in various positions at KTVK in Phoenix, WSPA in Greenville, S.C., and WTVW and WFIE in Evansville, Ind.