Shannon Coggins Named VP, Programming, Hearst Television

Shannon Coggins has been named VP, programming at Hearst Television, based at the company’s New York headquarters.

Coggins will work alongside Emerson Coleman, senior VP, programming, and will succeed him when he retires from Hearst Television in summer 2022. Coggins will oversee planning and acquisitions of syndicated and other entertainment-related programming for the company’s 33 TV stations, working closely with corporate and station management to optimize each station’s programming mix.

“Shannon’s depth of experience in setting strategy and selling quality syndicated programming perfectly positions her for this new opportunity within our leadership team,” Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb said in a statement. “She has exceptional understanding of the programming marketplace and has an outstanding passion and energy for the mission of local television. She will work closely with Emerson over these next several months and is the ideal next-generation executive to succeed him in this important role upon his well-earned retirement.”

“Shannon is the perfect person to help chart a new course for Hearst Television at a very transformative time in our industry,” Coleman said, also in a statement. “She has the vision, business acumen, relationships and proven engagement at the highest levels to position her well to effectively collaborate with both our content partners and her new colleagues throughout Hearst. She will immediately excel in this role because she has the ideal skillset and the right mindset to enable our stations to continue to distinguish themselves in an increasingly exciting and competitive environment.”

Coggins joins Hearst Television from NBCUniversal where, in her most recent position as VP of syndication sales, she sold a rotating portfolio of first-run and off-network NBC Universal television content to television station groups and local broadcast television stations in 50 markets. She worked closely with the NBC Owned Television Stations group and with various station-group programming executives and national ad-sales rep firms.

After a career start as a marketing associate in the consumer products division of The Walt Disney Co., Coggins joined NBC in 2004 in Burbank in the network’s famous NBC Page program. She progressed rapidly through a series of increasingly senior NBCUniversal positions in domestic and international marketing and affiliate relations before becoming director of sales in 2009. She was promoted to vice president of sales in 2016. She is a member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the New York State Broadcasters Association.

Coggins holds a bachelor’s degree in political studies, with a minor in media studies, from Pitzer College in Claremont, California.