Shankar Named President, 21st Century Fox, Asia

Star India chairman and CEO Uday Shankar has been named president of 21st Century Fox, Asia.

Shankar will be in charge of all of the companies video businesses across Asia. He will continue to serve as chairman and CEO of Star India.

As part of a realigned structure, Zubin Gandevia, president of Fox Networks Group Asia, will report to Shankar. 21st Century Fox’s film business in Asia will continue to report directly to Stacy Snider, chairman and CEO of 21st Century Fox Film.

“Uday’s new role will enhance our strategic focus across all of Asia and enable us to further capture opportunities, building on the transformation Star India has driven in our most important growth market, said Fox Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch and CEO James Murdoch in a joint statement.

“Under Uday’s leadership, our India business has firmly established itself as a world-class asset with durable businesses across entertainment, sports, satellite distribution and OTT. His strategic vision has put 21CF at the forefront of content and distribution in one of the world’s fastest growing economies, and we are very fortunate to benefit from Uday’s expanded leadership at a global level,” they said.

Shankar has been the head of Star India since 2007. Before Star he was with Star News, TV Today Group.