Shania Twain to Host ‘People’s Choice Country Awards’ on NBC

Shania Twain will host the People’s Choice Country Awards, which happens Thursday, September 26 on NBC and Peacock. The two-hour special will be live at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

“With a proven track record of creating music that stands the test of time, Shania is a beloved member of the country community,” said Jen Neal, executive VP, live events and specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “As we return to the Grand Ole Opry House, she is the perfect person to help us celebrate country’s finest.”

Little Big Town hosted the event last year, the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards. It celebrates the best in country music, as chosen by fans. The late Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd were honored with Icon awards. Performers included Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.

“Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and us artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love,” said Twain. “I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans. Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy Up!”

People’s Choice Country Awards is produced by Den of Thieves. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce, along with RAC Clark, who is exec producer and showrunner.