Shane Portfolio Joins Charter as Senior VP, Network Engineering

Charter Communications said it named 26-year Comcast veteran Shane Portfolio as senior VP, network engineering and technology.

The company said it also promoted Gary Koerper to senior VP, emerging technology, and Mike Baldino to senior VP, data platforms.

Portfolio, most recently senior VP of field operations engineering at Comcast, will oversee the architecture and engineering for Charter’s core access network infrastructure. He replaces Joe Godas, who is no longer with the company.

Portfolio reports to Justin Colwell, executive VP, connectivity technology at Charter.

Koerper joined Charter in 2018 as group VP Wi-Fi and connected home. Before Charter, he was with Comcast and Motorola Mobility. He also founded startups in wireless and mobile media.

Baldino has been with Charter for six years. He was group VP, data platforms before his promotion. He joined the company as VP, product intelligence. Before Charter, Baldino was with Accenture where Charter, Time Warner Cable, Verizon, Level 3 Communications and DirecTV were clients.

Koerper reports to Colwell. Baldino continues to report to Jodi Robinson, executive VP, digital platforms at Charter. ■