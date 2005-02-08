Shall We Danza? BVT Says Yes

Buena Vista Television has renewed rookie talker The Tony Danza Show for a second season.

“The Tony Danza Show’ debuted last fall as the season’s #1 new first-run hour in syndication and has proven to be a great fit for daytime television. We could not be more pleased,” said Janice Marinelli, President, Buena Vista Television.

The show has been renewed in 115 markets and over 80% of the country for the 2005-2006 season. The talker has also been upgraded in several markets, most importantly in number two market L.A., where it moves up from overnight to a daytime clearance on one of the two Viacom stations, either KCBS or KCAL.

Season to date, the show is averaging a 1.3 rating, which ranks it number three among freshman first-run strips behind ET spin-off Insider and talker Jane Pauley.

Danza is arguably stronger than that 1.3 rating, given that it has been airing after midnight in three of the top five markets--Chicago and Boston, as well as L.A.--and lacks a clearance in Washington, D.C.

