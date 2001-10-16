Shall upped at Twentieth
By Susanne Ault
David Shall has been promoted to executive vice president, business and legal
affairs and new business development at Twentieth Television.
Previously senior vice president of the division, Shall will continue to
oversee all business and legal affairs for Twentieth, which includes series
Divorce Court and Power of Attorney.
Added duties include looking for new business opportunities for the
studio.
Prior to Twentieth, Shall served as senior counsel for FX
Networks.
