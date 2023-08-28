Shakira Picked To Receive Vanguard Award At MTV ‘Video Music Awards’

Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award from MTV during the 2023 Video Music Awards, the channel said.

The singer will also perform live at the VMAs on Sept. 12 for the first time in 17 years.

Shakira won her first VMA in 2000 and has since won three more Moonman trophies. This year, she has been nominated four times.

She made her debut as a VMA performer in 2002, belly dancing to her hit Objection (Tango).

In the past, The Video Vanguard Award has been awarded to stars including Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake. The Beatles and director Richard Lester were honored at the first-ever VMAs in 1984.

The Video Vanguard is sponsored by Toyota. In the previous four years, the automaker has sponsored the Toyota Stage.

“Toyota has collaborated with the MTV VMAs to bring five years of groundbreaking and memorable performances to the show,” said Jessamine Merrill, general manager, media and digital engagement, Toyota Motor North America. “This year is no different with the first-ever automotive sponsorship of the Video Vanguard Award presented by Toyota to recognize and celebrate Latin icon and global superstar Shakira.”

The Paramount Brand Studio has created music-centric content with Toyota to mark the tribute to Shakira. The content will debut in the VMAs. Toyota is also sponsoring a Shakira fan viewing party and will provide behind the scenes moments.

“Bringing our partners into the cultural conversation through seamless storytelling is what we do best,” said Dario Spina, CMO, Paramount Brand Studio. “Toyota has been a valued partner of the VMAs for years and we’re thrilled to collaborate with them to celebrate Shakira’s impact and musical career as this year’s Video Vanguard winner.”