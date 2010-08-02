Shakeup In ABC ‘Family’

Some TV insiders may have seen ABC Entertainment Group President

Steve McPherson’s departure coming weeks ago, but it doesn’t

seem as though those in the network’s affiliate body are among them. Blindsided by the creative chief’s resignation,

many among the 200-plus ABC affiliates nationwide are concerned about the

network keeping its momentum with a key

figure out of the picture.

“I had no idea it was coming,” says WCPO

Cincinnati VP/General Manager Bill Fee, who

runs one of the top-rated ABC affi liates in the

country. “We’d seen wind in our sails recently

with some good, solid, family-oriented programming,

which plays well here. If there’s

change at the top of the network, it’s of concern

to us.”

McPherson issued a resignation letter July

27. An e-mail advisory from the network went

to affiliates later that day, though many said

they did not learn the news until they read it

in the media the next morning. (“Thank God

for a free press,” said one general manager

who learned of McPherson’s departure on

www.broadcastingcable.com.)

McPherson’s resignation coincided with

the start of the annual TCA Summer Press Tour, and landed just five days before ABC

was to present its new slate to the nation’s

most infl uential television critics in Los Angeles—

a slate hatched by McPherson himself.

At presstime, ABC Family President Paul Lee

was expected to replace McPherson.

“The timing leaves a bunch of questions,”

grouses one GM at a midsize ABC affi liate in

the Midwest who asked not to be named.

The affiliates largely credit McPherson for

jump-starting ABC’s wheezing primetime

when he took over the presidency in 2004;

dramas such as Grey’s Anatomy, Lost and

Desperate Housewives became hits and even

pop-culture touchstones. One affi liate calls

McPherson a “rock star,” and another labels

him the “brainchild” of ABC’s prime turnaround.

“I tip my cap to the creative efforts he

made,” says ABC affiliates board chairman Bill

Hoffman, who heads up Cox’s WSB Atlanta.

“He served the affiliates group well during his

tour of duty.”

More recently, McPherson hatched ABC’s

Wednesday comedy block, The Middle, Modern

Family and Cougar Town, at a time when

the sitcom genre was flatlining. Several affiliates

single out Modern Family for being fresh,

funny and, most important, particularly popular

with viewers in their markets. “He’s done

a great job programming the last few years,”

says WBMA Birmingham President/General

Manager Mike Murphy. “He brought energy

and some new and exciting programs to the

table; I think most all ABC affiliates are very

pleased with the job he’s done.”

But despite McPherson’s successes, ABC’s

cornerstone dramas are getting old, and the

last hour of prime remains a gaping concern

for affiliates, which rely on that hour to

serve up maximum viewers for their lucrative

late local news. The issue was Topic A

when 175 affiliates met in Las Vegas in May.

“We continue to be concerned about the last

hour of prime, which is particularly important

for a station like ours with strong local

news,” says KMBC Kansas City President/

General Manager Wayne Godsey, whose station

is also among the top ABC affiliates.

“We’ve been partners with the network for

a long time, and hope to continue being

partners for a long time. We trust them to

fix this.”

Getting to know Lee

Lee is largely an unknown quantity among

executives at ABC-affiliated stations. But most

express their trust in Disney Media Networks

Co-Chair/Disney-ABC Television Group

President Anne Sweeney tapping the right

person, and believe it is too close to the fall

season for McPherson’s near-term strategy to

be overhauled.

Most seem willing to give the incoming

entertainment chief the benefit of the doubt,

and will keep their fingers crossed as September

approaches. “I hope ABC continues to be

aggressive,” says WTEN Albany General Sales

Manager Ron Romines, “and keeps moving

the new stuff forward.”



E-mail comments to

mmalone@nbmedia.com

and follow him on Twitter: @StationBiz