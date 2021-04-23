‘Shadow and Bone’ Starts on Netflix

Drama Shadow and Bone premieres on Netflix April 23. The series is based on novels by Leigh Bardugo that are collectively known as the Grishaverse. The novels, including Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, are narrated by Alina, a teen orphan who grows up in the land of Ravka and learns she has special powers.

There are eight episodes.

The cast includes Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes, Amita Suman and Freddy Carter.

“In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country,” goes the Netflix description. “But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.”

Eric Heisserer is the showrunner. He previously worked on Bird Box.

Executive producing the series with Heisserer are Bardugo, Pouya Shahbazian, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry for 21 Laps.

Bardugo said of Heisserer, “He had great ideas and new places he wanted to take these characters, but he also had tremendous respect for the world that had been built, and for the fans who love that world. Eric has always approached this show with a sense of discovery and excitement as a fan of the material, and that means so much to me.”

The most recent Bardugo book in the Grishaverse series is King of Scars.