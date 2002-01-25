SGI revenues up after tough year

Silicon Graphics Inc., the stock of which has been through the ringer over the

past year, posted revenues of $364 million for the second quarter, a 15

percent growth in product and service revenue from the first quarter.

The company had an operating profit of $400,000, excluding restructuring and

other charges, compared with a loss of $65 million in the first quarter.

The profit includes a gain from the sale of a majority interest in SGI's

Japanese subsidiary.