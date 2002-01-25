SGI revenues up after tough year
Silicon Graphics Inc., the stock of which has been through the ringer over the
past year, posted revenues of $364 million for the second quarter, a 15
percent growth in product and service revenue from the first quarter.
The company had an operating profit of $400,000, excluding restructuring and
other charges, compared with a loss of $65 million in the first quarter.
The profit includes a gain from the sale of a majority interest in SGI's
Japanese subsidiary.
