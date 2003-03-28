Seymour to host Adoption
Actress Jane Seymour (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) will be the host of
Hallmark Channel original series Adoption, now in its second season.
Seymour will be the series' first permanent host.
The documentary series begins airing 26 new half-hours in September (a change
from its planned June start).
