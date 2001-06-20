Sex, Six score again for HBO

HBO's new Sunday night duo continued to show its ratings clout, with new black comic drama Six Feet Under gaining ground from last week's numbers.

In HBO households, Six Feet Under scored an 8.7 rating, 14 share, over its 7.8/12 the previous week. It debuted with an 11.2/17 on June 3, when a double dose of Sex and the City provided a lead-in of 13.2/18.

On Sunday night, Sex slipped to a 10.4/17 off of its 11.1/16 the week before. - Richard Tedesco