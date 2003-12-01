Sex Sells for CBS
The first half of the Nov. 23 edition of 60 Minutes-a special 90-minute show-was devoted to the pornography industry, and correspondent Steve Kroft castigated big cable and DBS operators for reaping millions off porn on pay-per-view sites. Then the Dec. 7 edition took a look at Abercrombie & Fitch, highlighting the nakedness of the retailer’s catalog (later in the week, A&F backed off its naked catalog).
Turns out 60 Minutes grabbed nearly 18 million viewers on Nov. 23, the most it has had since Jan. 13, 2002. And the Dec. 7 edition? An even better 18.7 million. No word yet on whether a "60 Minutes Gets Naked" special is in the works.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.