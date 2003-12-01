Sex Sells for CBS

The first half of the Nov. 23 edition of 60 Minutes-a special 90-minute show-was devoted to the pornography industry, and correspondent Steve Kroft castigated big cable and DBS operators for reaping millions off porn on pay-per-view sites. Then the Dec. 7 edition took a look at Abercrombie & Fitch, highlighting the nakedness of the retailer’s catalog (later in the week, A&F backed off its naked catalog).

Turns out 60 Minutes grabbed nearly 18 million viewers on Nov. 23, the most it has had since Jan. 13, 2002. And the Dec. 7 edition? An even better 18.7 million. No word yet on whether a "60 Minutes Gets Naked" special is in the works.