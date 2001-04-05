Sex, E.R. win Prism Awards

Sex and the City's "Quitting Smoking" and E.R's "Carter's Addiction" were a few of the TV storylines honored Wednesday in Los Angeles with Prism Awards, which recognize the accurate depiction of drug, alcohol and tobacco use.

Hollywood non-profit, the Entertainment Industries Council, and the National Institute on Drug Abuse/National Institute of Health sponsor the awards. Others honored included Cosby for its "Raising Paranoia" episode; Days of Our Lives, "Fetal Alcohol Syndrome"; and The Montel Williams Show, "Deadly Party Drugs."

- Susanne Ault