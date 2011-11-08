Severson Named News Director at KMIR-TV, KPSE-TV

George Severson, executive producer at KOIN-TV Portland,

Ore., has joined Journal Broadcasting Group's KMIR-TV and KPSE-TV, both Palm Springs, Calif., as news director.

He succeeds Kate Glover, who left to join NBC affiliate

KNSD San Diego as an executive producer.

KMIR is an NBC affiliate while KPSE is a MyNetwork TV

affiliate that repurposes some of KMIR's news.

Before KOIN, Severson was executive producer at KTVX Salt

Lake City. His resume also includes KCOP Los Angeles, and KMSP and KARE-TV in

Minneapolis.