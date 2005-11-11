Seventh Heaven To End After 10

Seventh Heaven, TV's longest-running family drama, will end its 10-year run on The WB at the end of this season, the network said late Thursday.

The Aaron Spelling-produced series debuted in August 1996 Monday nights at 8. Like the family drama it surpassed for top honors, CBS's The Waltons (nine seasons), Seventh Heaven has remained in the same time period throughout its run.

The series was created by Brenda Hampton (Fat Actress, Mad About You), and is executive produced by Hampton, Aaron Spelling and E. Duke Vincent. Spelling and Vincent. The Spelling team is still represented on the net in the form of The WB's Charmed.

Seventh Heaven will likely exit as the netlet's ratings record holder in several categories. Taking a page from I Love Lucy and the arrival of Little Ricky, the show drew a crowd with the birth of the Camden twins Feb. 8, 1999. That episode still holds the mark for total viewers (12.5 million), adults 18-49 (4.6 rating /12 share), women 18-49 (6.3/15), and households (7.4/11).