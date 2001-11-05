Seventh game hits ten-year high

Fox's coverage of the final game of the World Series was the most-watched Major League Baseball game in 10 years and in turn it made the 53rd Annual Emmy Awards the lowest since 1990.

The Arizona Diamondback's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday averaged 39.1 million viewers and 72 million viewers watched part of all of it, according to Nielsen Media Research fast-national data.

Game 7 between the Diamondbacks and Yankees also averaged a 23.5 household rating/34 share.

Fox averaged a 15.6/25 for the seven games of the World Series, up 26% from last year's five-game World Series between the Yankees and New York Mets.

- Joe Schlosser