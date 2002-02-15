Seven-night Games ratings up 14%
NBC's seven-night Olympic Games average is a 19.2 Nielsen Media Research
rating and 31 share, 14 percent higher than the seven-night average for Nagano,
Japan, in 1998.
Day seven in Salt Lake City did a 17.6/29, 9 percent lower than the 19.3/30
CBS averaged on day seven of the Nagano Games.
Through the first week, NBC said, 77 percent of U.S. TV households and 157
million viewers have tuned into some portion of the Salt Lake
Games.
