Seven more stations go digital
According to the National Association of Broadcasters, seven more stations
have gone on the air with digital-television signals, bringing the total to 422
stations in 128 markets.
For three markets -- Odessa, Texas; Burlington, Vt.; and Fort Smith, Ark. --
it is the first digital signal.
The seven stations are WLYH-TV Harrisburg, Pa.; KHBS-TV Fort Smith; WCSH-TV
Portland, Maie; KOSA-TV Odessa; WATL-TV and WTBS-TV, both Atlanta; and WLED-TV
Burlington.
