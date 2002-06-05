Seven more stations go digital

According to the National Association of Broadcasters, seven more stations

have gone on the air with digital-television signals, bringing the total to 422

stations in 128 markets.

For three markets -- Odessa, Texas; Burlington, Vt.; and Fort Smith, Ark. --

it is the first digital signal.

The seven stations are WLYH-TV Harrisburg, Pa.; KHBS-TV Fort Smith; WCSH-TV

Portland, Maie; KOSA-TV Odessa; WATL-TV and WTBS-TV, both Atlanta; and WLED-TV

Burlington.