Sets That Push All The Buttons

When Ardy Diercks, VP and general manager of WATN Memphis, planned

the new set for the rebranded station, she had a couple of priorities in mind: Always give the viewer a sense of

Memphis, whether it’s images of Beale

Street, Elvis or the city’s iconic bridge

over the Mississippi, on the video backdrop;

and never let the viewer find

themselves bored. After all, consumers

are accustomed to staring at blinking

digital devices all day, and clicking

through iPhone screens even faster than

they click their TV’s remote control.

There’s a “voyeuristic” peek into the newsroom

from the desk, Diercks said, and even the set’s lighting

is designed to cue emotions; WATN’s morning

programs are lit in a golden hue, p.m. news in blue.

“In the age of technology, people are so used to

digital,” Diercks said. “You cannot bore them—you

have to give them a different look, different feel, different

places to tell and present your stories.”

But as stations fight to stay relevant in the busy,

buzzy digital world, local TV chiefs have to pull off a

tricky balancing act: harness the array of dazzling

options available to offer viewers a presentation

that’s sticky enough to divert them

from their iPhones, but not overwhelm them

with the type of sensory overload one might

find in Times Square during the holidays. “You

have to walk the line between excitement and

overkill,” said Dan Devlin, creative director at

Devlin Design Group. “Years back, you saw

stations clog the screen with graphics. But too

much information, and you start to turn people off.”

The Joy of Good Sets



It’s a jolly time for newsroom set designers such

as Devlin, FX Design Group, Park Place Studio and

Broadcast Design International to be in the local

news business. Stations are filling seemingly every

available time slot with news—more than 40% said

they have increased the amount they produce in

2013 in a study from RTDNA/Hofstra University,

with a median of 5 hours per weekday. While a new

set can run from $250,000 to more than $600,000,

stations are opening their wallets big-time for various

accoutrements. “We’ve seen healthy budgets the

past 24 months,” said Devlin. “Election spending

might have something to do with it.”

A number of trends have emerged in that world,

including touchscreens, LED lighting, 3D backgrounds,

smaller anchor desks and enough flexibility

to shoot hard news and chummy chat shows alike.

Further down the road, there are virtual sets and

4K transmission for stations to contend with. (For

a look at how stations are adopting virtual sets, see

“Technology”.)

Local TV set buyers want what they see on cable

news and on their phones—which is increasingly

the same thing. Kim Rosenberg, senior executive

producer at Fox News Channel, shed light on the

network’s thought process behind its glittering new

“Fox News Deck.” “We’re trying to fuse the old way

of doing TV news with this new reality,” she said on

FoxNews.com, “which is smartphone apps, the Internet,

your computer.”

Turning Design Into Ratings



It’s difficult to draw a parallel between dazzling

sets and ratings, but if content is king, the setting in

which a station presents that content is critical. Frank

N. Magid Associates/FX Group surveyed viewers on a

set change at KHOU Houston; 76% said the cleaner

and brighter “After” set “made the newscasters seem

warm and friendly,” compared to 10% for the Before

set. “If the talent doesn’t look good, you lose credibility—

you lose relevance,” said Marv Danielski,

senior VP at Magid and a coauthor of the study.

While putting anchors on their feet is another

popular trend, Danielski warns that too much action

distracts and takes away from the content. That can

include the touchscreens anchors love to illustrate

stories with. “I come from a theater background,

and you never turn your back on the audience,” said

Mack McLaughlin, CEO and design director at FX

Design Group. “There’s a little negativity [among

viewers] every time you turn your back.”

It’s a tricky balancing act, but local TV has to continue

to offer bold presentations to grab, and retain,

viewers’ attention. For WATN, that means a “6-

pack” of video screens on the “virtual video wall,”

said Diercks, showing football highlights or the

YouTube clip of the day, so viewers can watch some

TV…while watching WATN. “It’s not what makes

you win,” she said. “But if the set isn’t visually interesting,

it could be a detriment.”