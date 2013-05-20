Seth Meyers to Receive NYSBA Broadcaster of the Year Award
Seth Meyers will receive the N.Y. State Broadcasters
Association Broadcaster of the Year award at the group's annual awards gala
June 24 and 25.
Also being honored that night is Congressman Peter King, chairman
of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterintelligence and Terrorism.
King will be named New Yorker of the Year for his work on the Superstorm Sandy
relief effort.
Innovation expert Jeremy Gutsche will give the
keynote address at the 51st NYSBA Executive Conference on June 25.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.