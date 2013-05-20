Seth Meyers to Receive NYSBA Broadcaster of the Year Award

Seth Meyers will receive the N.Y. State Broadcasters

Association Broadcaster of the Year award at the group's annual awards gala

June 24 and 25.





Also being honored that night is Congressman Peter King, chairman

of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterintelligence and Terrorism.

King will be named New Yorker of the Year for his work on the Superstorm Sandy

relief effort.





Innovation expert Jeremy Gutsche will give the

keynote address at the 51st NYSBA Executive Conference on June 25.