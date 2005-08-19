Setanta Takes Two

Setanta Sports has announced two executive moves. Michael Richter was promoted to VP of marketing and sales, and Marcia Canady is the digital network's new director of sponsorship and sales.

Richter was previously VP of marketing. He now oversees marketing, advertising sales, customer care, public relations,and research and brand management in North America. He came to Setanta from Yahoo!, where he was director, international marketing and sales development.

Canady will develop marketing sponsorships and partnerships for the network. She was formerly VP of marketing at MGM Gold and VP of marketing and interactive media at Turner Entertainment.

Setanta Sports, which launched in April, is a digital network that shows mostly international soccer and rugby. It is currently carried by DirecTV as a separate, premium channel.