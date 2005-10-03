Setanta Sports Names Affiliate Exec

Soccer programmer Setanta Sports has named Anna Kornerup regional director, affiliate sales, reporting to CEO Kelly Butler.

Kornerup will oversee affiliate sales for the digital sports network in the Eastern region of the U.S. The network, which launched April 26, says it will announce additional affiliate sales hires in the near future.

Kornerup joins Setanta from Net2Phone Global Services, where she served as director of international sales operations. Previously, she was general manager for distribution sales and marketing for News Corp.’s STAR TV in Asia.

Setanta Sports focuses on soccer and international sports and is available on DirecTV and GlobeCast WorldTV.