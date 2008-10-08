Setanta Nets First Cable Deal with Cox

Setanta Sports has signed its first cable carriage pact, inking an agreement with Cox Communications.

Signed in mid-September, the master corporate affiliate agreement, terms of which were not disclosed, initially calls for the premium soccer-centric channel to be accessible to Cox subscribers in Northern Virginia, in the Fairfax and Fredericksburg markets.

Setanta also has carriage deals with satellite providers DirecTV and Dish Network, as well as Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV.

A Setanta spokesman said there is a strong base of soccer fans in the Washington, D.C. market to whom the network should appeal.

