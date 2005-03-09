Sesno Returns to CNN
Former Cable News Network Washington bureau chief Frank Sesno is returning to the network as a special correspondent.
Sesno left the network Sept. 10, 2001, joining George Mason University outside Washington six months later as a professor of public policy and communications, a post he will continue to hold.
Sesno will report for Paula Zahn Now and documentary unit CNN Presents in particular, as well as across the networks other news programs in general.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.