Sesno gives skinny on Bush

President George W. Bush is happy staying off the front page and was "blind-sided" by Sen. Jim Jeffords (I-Vt.) defection from the Republican party, CNN Washington Bureau Chief Frank Sesno told Cable 2001 attendees during a Tuesday policy luncheon.

Sesno, who routinely appears on CNN's anchor desk, gave attendees an inside look at the world of Washington. Jeff Greenfield, CNN political analyst and commentator, was supposed to give the speech, but had to cancel when his mother took ill.

Regarding the Senate's shift to Democratic control, Sesno said: "It will change where we shine the cameras because in the end, that's where the power is." Sesno also said the switch tees up the 2002 mid-term and 2004 presidential elections much earlier than CNN viewers want to start thinking about them.

- Paige Albiniak