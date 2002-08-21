Sesame Workshop unveils two new shows

Sesame Workshop has unveiled two new development projects, one for tweens and

the other for the 4-7 crowd.

Zoe Hawker, Neighborhood Dog Walker, is a live action half-hour aimed at

kids 9-14.

It follows a 13-year-old 'professional' dog walker as she balances the pull

of middle school angst and big city life on the one hand, and five leashes on

the other, with always ample sets of furry ears to bend.

The other new series, Pinky Dinky Doo, in collaboration with kids

programmer Cartoon Pizza, combines flash animation and live action backgrounds

to teach 4-7 year olds through stories and games.

The shows are being pre-sold at the MIPcom programming marketplace in October

in Cannes, France.