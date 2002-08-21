Sesame Workshop unveils two new shows
Sesame Workshop has unveiled two new development projects, one for tweens and
the other for the 4-7 crowd.
Zoe Hawker, Neighborhood Dog Walker, is a live action half-hour aimed at
kids 9-14.
It follows a 13-year-old 'professional' dog walker as she balances the pull
of middle school angst and big city life on the one hand, and five leashes on
the other, with always ample sets of furry ears to bend.
The other new series, Pinky Dinky Doo, in collaboration with kids
programmer Cartoon Pizza, combines flash animation and live action backgrounds
to teach 4-7 year olds through stories and games.
The shows are being pre-sold at the MIPcom programming marketplace in October
in Cannes, France.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.