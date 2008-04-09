Sesame Workshop Reaches Out to Iraq War Soldiers’ Families

It is a long way from Sesame Street to the streets of Baghdad, Iraq, but Sesame Workshop continues to try to leverage its authority with parents and its connection to kids to bridge that gap.

The programmer said it will launch the second phase of operation Talk, Listen, Connect, its effort -- with the aid of Wal-Mart, as well as Elmo and his Muppet friends -- to help families of soldiers deployed to Iraq.

The second phase -- which includes print materials and a new DVD, "Deployment, Homecomings, Changes" -- will help families who are now dealing with multiple deployments and parents returning with combat-related injuries.

The new phase will be unveiled April 29 at the Women in Military memorial at the gates of Arlington National Cemetery.

The announcement came on the same day Gen. David H. Petraeus, commander of the forces in Iraq, said he could give no timetable for when the troops would be coming home for good.

More than 4,000 soldiers have been killed and many thousands more wounded.