Sesame Workshop Produces Content for Children in Ukraine

Sesame Workshop is connecting with the children of Ukraine with 140 animated video segments that run five minutes apiece. Sesame has worked out a partnership with Eastern European media company 1+1 Media and its Ukraine animation channel PlusPlus to deliver the segments, which are “designed to bring playful early learning to children, with particular attention to the unique needs and experiences of those affected by crises,” according to Sesame Workshop.

The videos promote math, science and social-emotional skills, as well as health and safety lessons, for children ages 3 to 8. They premiere March 27, and will be available for streaming on demand on the Kyivstar TV platform.

“As we mark one year since this crisis began in Ukraine, early learning and nurturing care for young children and caregivers continue to be an essential need,” Sesame Workshop president Sherrie Westin said. “We are proud to partner with PlusPlus to bring our beloved Muppets of Sesame Street to Ukrainian children and their families. Our new content was designed to meet this moment and build on Sesame’s long history of harnessing the power of media and Muppets to deliver playful learning, joy, and hope to young children.”

Sesame Workshop has also released a series of live-action short films about positive self-identity created with Ukrainian educational advisors and a Ukrainian production team. The videos celebrate contemporary Ukrainian identity and heritage through dance, music, arts and crafts, language and food.

"One of the main tasks of PlusPlus is to implement projects of a social nature that will inspire children, teach good habits, and help in solving certain issues. In the context of Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine, when the level of stress and tension is at its maximum, it is important for us to maximize efforts and do everything possible to help children and parents find strength and live emotions correctly,” Ivanna Naida, general producer of PlusPlus, said. “We are proud of our cooperation with Sesame Workshop because it is unique for Ukraine. We believe that the content that will be broadcasted as part of the project will help millions of families cope with difficulties.”

Sesame Workshop has an initiative called “Welcome Sesame” that is designed to support children affected by conflict and crisis. Funding for “Welcome Sesame” projects in Ukraine has been provided by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded Ukraine Confidence Building Initiative III. ■