Sesame St. Pitches FCC-Friendly Trio
You heard it here first: Bert & Ernie have feet of clay. And everything else, for that matter.
Sesame Workshop is pushing a claymation version of the famed Sesame Street duo (named after the cop and cabbie in It's a Wonderful Life), one of three new FCC-friendly shows the veteran kids TV producer will be shopping at MIP-TV in Cannes next month for domestic and international distribution.
The other two are The Upside Down Show, which is being co-produced by cable channel Noggin, which will air the show in the U.S., and pre-school-targeted The Little Carousel, which will star Julie Andrews and a puppet sidekick who together answer Mr. Rogers-like questions from "what are feelings?" to "how do you make music?," something Andrews certainly knows a thing or two about.
Upside Down features comedy duo The Umbilical Brothers, to house-bound characters who take kids on voyages of discovery.
Sesame is still looking for U.S. and international outlets for Upside Down and Carousel.
