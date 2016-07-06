SES Platform Services, RR Media Merge into MX1

SES Platform Services — a subsidiary of European satellite operator SES — has merged with digital media services RR Media, creating the rebranded media services company MX1, SES announced July 6.

The combined company now distributes more than 1,000 TV channels, manages playout of 440 channels, and delivers syndicated content to more than 120 subscription VOD platforms, SES announced. SES acquired RR Media in February.

“MX1 enables new richer viewers’ experiences, the widest audience reach, and new business models for broadcasters, rights holders, sports organizations and distributors,” said Avi Cohen, former CEO of RR Media and new CEO of MX1. “We deliver these experiences like no one else, with unrivalled expertise, an unmatched range of capabilities, proven flexibility, and an enhanced global presence.

“This merger allows us to scale-up on a global basis and become the world’s leading media services provider, delivering next-generation digital video and media solutions to our worldwide customers.”

SES paid $242 million to acquire RR Media and its digital media services and VOD platform customers.