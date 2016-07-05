Verizon, Rovi Renew Patent Agreement

Verizon Communications announced July 5 that it had renewed its content discovery patent agreement with Rovi Corp., extending its deal for Rovi’s entertainment search technologies into the next decade.

The announcement means Rovi has locked down content discovery patent agreements with eight of the top 10 U.S. pay TV providers, Rovi said.

“Our patent license renewal with Verizon further confirms the significant value of Rovi’s intellectual property portfolio, particularly in the U.S. pay-TV market,” said Samir Armaly, executive VP of intellectual property and licensing for Rovi.