fuboTV Passes 70,000 Subscribers

New York-based fuboTV, the sports-centric virtual MVPD service, added nearly 24,000 subscribers during the second quarter of 2016, bringing its total to more than 71,000, the company announced July 6.

The pay TV offering gives U.S. subscribers access to international sporting events, including live soccer matches from international leagues and tournaments, across more than two-dozen channels. The second-quarter subscriber growth marks a 50% quarter-to-quarter jump, the company said.

“fuboTV’s strong Q2 results clearly demonstrate the company’s ability to excel within an increasingly complex linear OTT landscape,” said fuboTV cofounder and CEO David Gandler. “We expect to continue our trajectory by expanding network partnerships and achieving content parity with other virtual MVPD services. This represents a sizable and attractive growth opportunity for fuboTV, particularly towards the end of 2016.”

fuboTV is currently available on Amazon, Android, Apple and Roku devices.

