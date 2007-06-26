SES Americom Extends Distribution With Ion

SES Americom, the largest satellite service provider in the U.S., announced today that ION Media Networks extended its distribution agreement. The term of the extension will run through the life of the AMC-1 satellite, home to ION programming since 1998. Launched in September 1996, the AMC-1 has a design life of 15 years.





Through its 60 owned and operated broadcast television stations and distribution arrangements with cable and satellite, ION Media provides network programming reaching 91 million homes.





“ION Media Networks has grown its penetration levels across cable, broadcast and DTH markets and added new programs and capabilities during our relationship with SES AMERICOM,” says ION Vice President of Operations Mark Greenlee, “This new agreement provides ION Media with the flexibility we need to continue building our business with new programs and formats across multiple platforms.”