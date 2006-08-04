Serving Up Apple With Cinema

With talk that Apple's Steve Jobs could announce a new video iPod iteration and iTunes movie streaming-to-own service next week, researcher the Diffusion Group has released a study suggesting suggesting there is some, though not overwhelming interest, so long as the price is right.

According to a study of 2,000 broadband households conducted by Diffusion, some 23% were interested in the service at a $10-per-title price point.

That interest dropped like an opponent in a Rocky sequel when the price went up. Only 14% were interested at $15 per.

The study looked at two scenarios, downloads to a PC or to an Apple set-top connected to the TV. Its chief rivals in the stream-to-own-or-rent space would be Movielink and CinemaNow.

But even with only a quarter of the sample wanting to take a bite out of a cinema Apple, Diffusion sees the announcement as a potential turning point in streaming video content, just as iTunes essentially pioneered the digital music industry.

Speculation about the Apple service's unveiling centers around the Aug. 7 Jobs keynote speech at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco.

