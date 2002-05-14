Service to America saluted
The National Association of Broadcasters Educational Foundation will honor
two radio stations and two TV stations with "Friend in Need" and "Partnership"
awards at its annual Service to America gala in Washington, D.C.m June 10.
KGO(AM) San Francisco and WBIR-TV Knoxville, Tenn., will take home Friend in
Need awards for their service in the face of natural disasters and other
life-threatening events.
KGO raised $425,000 in three months to help the family of 10-year-old Shawn
Jones after he was attacked by three pit bulls.
WBIR-TV, in partnership with the local Scripps-Howard newspaper and various
radio stations, raised money for six weeks to buy the people of Manhattan a new
fire truck after Sept. 11.
KIXI(AM) Bellevue, Wash., and WGAL-TV Lancaster, Pa., will receive
Partnership awards for their service to their communities.
KIXI worked with the local Habitat for Humanity chapter to build 20 homes in
12 days. It also helped build a local community center and raised $16,000 for
the organization.
WGAL-TV has raised $700,000 for area schools over the past six years through
sales of coupon books. It also runs weekly news segments and locally produced
half-hour shows focusing on school-related issues and showcases class
valedictorians and other outstanding students.
