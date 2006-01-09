Service to America Entries Solicited

The National Association of Broadcasters has set Feb. 15 as a deadline for entries in its Service to America Awards.

The awards recognize outstanding community service from local broadcasters and contributions from others. Local broadcasters raised $200 million for Katrina relief, according to NAB President David Rehr, and worked overtime and against long odds to keep viewers and listeners informed during the recent hurricanes, so it could be a tough choice this year.

The awards will be given out June 12 in Washington. Broadcasting & Cable has historically been a participating sponsor of the event.

Entries are available at www.nabef.org.

