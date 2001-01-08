Seriously Sirius

Sirius Satellite Radio announced programming deals with A & E, Discovery Channel and The Weather Channel and with country music star Randy Travis at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last Friday. It also closed a marketing deal with House of Blues Entertainment. Sirius receivers, which will also receive analog AM/FM signals, will cost $300-$400, with a $9.95 monthly service charge when the service launches later this year.

Also, lone competitor XM Satellite Radio is slated to launch the first of two satellites from a platform in the Pacific Ocean today (Jan. 8), XM previewed about 20 of its 100 channels at CES. Distribution of its receivers will begin in more than 2,200 Sears stores this summer.