Series Viewers Don’t Mind the Rain

Fox won Tuesday night with game three of the World Series, which won across the key ratings categories.

The game, with a 38-minute rain delay, averaged 18 million viewers in prime time, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate ratings.

ABC (with According to Jim

, I’m with Her

, Less than Perfect and NYPD Blue

)

and

NBC (Whoopi

, Happy Family

, Frasier

, Good Morning Miami

and Law & Order:Special Victims Unit

) tied for second among adults 18-49. CBS was second in households and viewers with JAG

, The Guardian

and Judging Amy

.

The WB Television Network was fourth among adults 18-34 (ahead of both CBS and UPN) with Gilmore Girls

and One TreeHill

. UPN was sixth across the board with One on One

, All of Us

, Rock Me Baby

and Girlfriends

.

For the night the Nielsen fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: Fox 18 million, CBS 11.2 million, NBC 9.9 million, ABC 9.6 million, WB 4.3 million and UPN 3.2 million.

Adults 18-49: Fox 6.1/16; ABC and NBC 3.9/10; CBS 2.8/7; WB 2.3/5; UPN 1.6/4.