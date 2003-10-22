Series Viewers Don’t Mind the Rain
Fox won Tuesday night with game three of the World Series, which won across the key ratings categories.
The game, with a 38-minute rain delay, averaged 18 million viewers in prime time, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate ratings.
ABC (with According to Jim
, I’m with Her
, Less than Perfect and NYPD Blue
)
and
NBC (Whoopi
, Happy Family
, Frasier
, Good Morning Miami
and Law & Order:Special Victims Unit
) tied for second among adults 18-49. CBS was second in households and viewers with JAG
, The Guardian
and Judging Amy
.
The WB Television Network was fourth among adults 18-34 (ahead of both CBS and UPN) with Gilmore Girls
and One TreeHill
. UPN was sixth across the board with One on One
, All of Us
, Rock Me Baby
and Girlfriends
.
For the night the Nielsen fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: Fox 18 million, CBS 11.2 million, NBC 9.9 million, ABC 9.6 million, WB 4.3 million and UPN 3.2 million.
Adults 18-49: Fox 6.1/16; ABC and NBC 3.9/10; CBS 2.8/7; WB 2.3/5; UPN 1.6/4.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.