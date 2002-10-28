Series a ratings strikeout
Despite competitive play and a see-saw battle that went to a seventh game,
the 2002 World Series averaged an 11.9 household rating and a 20 share, setting
a new record low for the Fall Classic, 4 percent below the 2000 Series, the
previous record holder.
But in terms of total viewership, this year's Series was slightly better than
the 2000 Series with an average audience of about 19.3 million, 6 percent higher
than two years ago (but 21 percent lower than last year).
Fox put up the best viewing stats for game seven -- the game drew an
estimated 57.9 million viewers and easily won the Sunday-night competition.
Overall, the Series gave Fox its first weekly win for the season in
households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49, stopping CBS' consecutive
win streak at four weeks.
For the week, Fox averaged a 10.4/16 (household) in prime time, beating
second-place CBS by 24 percent.
Among adults 18 through 49, Fox was first with a 36 percent advantage over
second-place NBC.
