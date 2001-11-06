Series fuels Fox ratings win
The World Series really paid off for Fox last week.
Thanks to seven games of the New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, Fox dominated the weekly ratings among the broadcast competition and scored its best results in nearly three years.
Fox averaged 21 million viewers and a 7.4 rating in
adults 18-49 for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, according to Nielsen Media
Research.
The closest competitor on the total viewer side was CBS at 12.9 million
viewers and NBC finished second in adults 18-49 at a 4.9 rating.
NBC had won the first five weeks in a row in adults 18-49.
Fox's weekly results in both adults 18-49 and total
viewers were the network's best since Super Bowl week in 1999.
Fox's Game 7 of the World Series averaged 39.1 million viewers and was the top show of the week in every major ratings category.
NBC finished third in total viewers with a 12.3 million
average, followed by ABC at 9.7 million.
CBS finished third in adults 18-49 with a 4.4 rating and ABC was fourth at a
3.7.
UPN topped The WB in both adults 18-49 (2.1 vs. 1.7) and total viewers (4.8 million vs. 4.1 million).
- Joe Schlosser
