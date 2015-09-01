Serestar Closes on KTMW Salt Lake City Purchase

Serestar Communications has closed on its $3 million purchase of KTMW-TV from Alpha & Omega Communications.

The independent station in Salt Lake City (DMA No. 34) joins Serestar’s roster of Northern California stations. Serestar owns Telemundo-affiliated KCSO-LD in Sacramento and low-power Telemundo affiliates KMUM-CD in Sacramento and KMMW-LD in Stockton and operates KNSO Fresno.

Patrick Communications’ Jason James brokered the sale.