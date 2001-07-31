Sept. vote for telco data bill
House Majority Leader Dick Armey (R-Texas) said Tuesday that the full House
will vote in September on a bill that would allow telephone companies to offer
high-speed-data services across long distances.
The law currently forbids the local phone companies to offer any
long-distance service unless they have opened their local networks to
competitors.
The bill, sponsored by Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and John Dingell (D-Mich.),
should be passed with a large margin, Tauzin spokesman Ken Johnson said.
'The dynamics in the Senate will change dramatically when members of the
Senate see this bill sail out of the House,' Johnson said. 'They'll sit up and
take notice.'
Senate Commerce Committee chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) and Sen. Ted
Stevens (R-Alaska) strongly oppose the bill.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.