Sept. vote for telco data bill

House Majority Leader Dick Armey (R-Texas) said Tuesday that the full House

will vote in September on a bill that would allow telephone companies to offer

high-speed-data services across long distances.

The law currently forbids the local phone companies to offer any

long-distance service unless they have opened their local networks to

competitors.

The bill, sponsored by Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and John Dingell (D-Mich.),

should be passed with a large margin, Tauzin spokesman Ken Johnson said.

'The dynamics in the Senate will change dramatically when members of the

Senate see this bill sail out of the House,' Johnson said. 'They'll sit up and

take notice.'

Senate Commerce Committee chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) and Sen. Ted

Stevens (R-Alaska) strongly oppose the bill.