Sept. eyed for ownership-rules implementation
The Federal Communications Commission's new broadcast-ownership rules will
take effect Sept. 4 if the Federal Register sticks with its plan to
publish the text of changes in its Aug. 5 edition.
The register provides official public notice for federal agencies' rule
changes.
The rules become effective 30 days after appearing in the publication.
Staff for the Register caution that actual publication could change by one or
two days.
