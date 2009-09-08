Sept. 7-13: 'Melrose Place' Premiere, Cronkite Memorial, 'Glee' Premiere, Creative Arts Emmys And More....

Monday, Sept. 7

Get your fill of teen angst in the season finale of The Secret Life of the American Teenager at 8 p.m. on ABC Family.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

HRTS presents The Digital Chiefs Newsmaker Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in L.A. The Walt Disney Company’s Robert Iger will moderate the panel featuring such execs as YouTube’s Chad Hurley and Hulu’s Jason Kilar. Later, enjoy a little Southern California drama with the second season premiere of 90210 at 8 p.m. and the premiere of Melrose Place at 9 p.m., both on The CW.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

President Barack Obama will be among the speakers at Walter Cronkite's memorial service at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center in NYC. Later in the evening, watch the season premiere of America’s Next Top Model at 8 p.m. on The CW, where for the first-time ever all contestants are 5'7" or below. Then it's time to dance and sing! Tune in for the season premiere of Fox's So You Think You Can Dance at 8 p.m. and the official premiere of Fox's Glee at 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Tom Bergeron hosts “The ABCs of Disney” featuring ABC Entertainment Group President Steve McPherson presenting sneak peeks of several fall shows at 3 p.m. at the D23 Expo at the Convention Center Arena in Anaheim, Calif. Later, take a bit out of the night with the premiere of TheVampire Diaries at 8 p.m.on The CW.

Friday, Sept. 11

Catch preview screenings of CBS’ new fall shows such as The Good Wife, NCIS: Los Angeles and more at the PaleyFest: Fall TV Preview Parties starting at 6 p.m. at the Paley Center in L.A.

Saturday, Sept. 12

The 2009 Creative Arts Emmys take place at the Nokia Theatre L.A, Live in Los Angeles at 3 p.m.



Sunday, Sept. 13

It's the season finale of vampire drama HBO'sTrue Blood at 9 p.m., followed by the season finale of HBO's freshman series Hung at 10 p.m.