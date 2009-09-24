Sept. 28-Oct. 4: 'Trauma' Premiere, Christiane Amanpour at Paley Center NYC, 'Hank' and 'The Middle' Premieres and More..

Monday, Sept. 28

Start the week off with your family! TVLand is celebrating Family Day – A Day to Eat Dinner With Your Children with the The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse by continuing the network tradition of dedicating the supper-time slot of 6 p.m. to a family-themed series – this year is Little House on the Prairie. After you put the kids to sleep, check out NBC’s new series Trauma, from Friday Night Lights executive producer Peter Berg, about the world of first responder paramedics at 9 p.m. Or, watch the second season premiere of Lie to Me at 9 p.m. on Fox.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Paley Center for Media hosts an interview with CNN Chief International Correspondent Christiane Amanpour at 6:30 p.m. at the Paley Center in NYC. Later, see a different side of New York City through the eyes of twenty-something fashionista Whitney Port in the second season premiere of MTV’s The City at 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Kelsey Grammer stars as an entrepreneur who gets a reality check when the recession forces him to downsize in ABC’s new comedy Hank, premiering Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. Stick around after Hank for the networks’s other new comedy The Middle, starring Patricia Heaton, at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1

See CNBC anchor Maria Bartiromo in a discussion with BusinessWeek Editor in Chief Steven J. Adler at the Captains of Industry speaker series at 8 p.m. at the 92Y in NYC. Later, switch gears from business to the world of medicine. Tune in for the season premiere of Private Practice, as the team fights to save Violet’s life after a violent attack, at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Friday, Oct. 2

Tune in to see how a group of soldiers, scientists and civilians fleeing an attack survive on an ancient ship from far Earth in the premiere of Stargate Universe, starring Lou Diamond Phillips, at 9 p.m. on SyFy. Get inspired to get ahead of your New Year’s weight loss goal and watch the second season premiere of reality diet series DietTribe on Lifetime at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Check out the premiere of CBS’ new drama Three Rivers, about organ transplantation in the top transplant hospital in the U.S., at 9 p.m. At 10:30 p.m., tune in for the season finale of Entourage on HBO.