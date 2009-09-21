Sept. 21-27: The Twitter Conference, B&C/MCN Hispanic Television Summit, 'Flash Forward' Premiere and More...

Monday, Sept. 21

President Barack Obama will be the sole guest on the Late Show with David Letterman at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Come discuss the world of Twitter at The Twitter Conference starting at 9 a.m. with such keynote speakers as Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone and Tony Robbins at The Skirball Cultural Center in L.A. New series premieres continue: NCIS: LA at 9 p.m. on CBS, The Good Wife at 10 p.m. on CBS and The Forgotten at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Join B&C and Multichannel News for the 7th annual Hispanic Television Summit 2009 two-day event with keynote speeches from Univision’s Don Francisco, Telemundo’s Don Browne and TWC’s Jeffrey A. Hirsch at the Marriott Marquis in NYC. Procter & Gamble’s Edgar Sandoval is the 2009 Award Recipient. What premieres tonight? NBC's Mercy at 8 p.m.; ABC's Modern Family at 9 p.m.; ABC's Cougar Town at 9:30 p.m. and ABC's Eastwick at 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

See what happens when the world is given a glimpse into the future due to a mysterious global event in the much-anticipated series premiere of Flash Forward at 8 p.m. on ABC. At 9 p.m., see the fate of Katherine Heigl's character Izzie and T.R. Knight's character George in the season premiere of Grey's Anatomy on ABC. Then, expand your mind and check out the season premiere of The Mentalist at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Friday, Sept. 25

Tune in to Fox’s new comedy Brothers – about a former NFL star, played by Michael Strahan, who goes home again to live with his family -- at 8 p.m. At 9 p.m., tune in for the return of Dollhouse on Fox at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Stay up and check out the 35th season premiere of Saturday Night Live on NBC at 11:30 p.m., with guest Megan Fox and musical guest U2.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Check out new animated comedy The Cleveland Show on Fox at 8:30 p.m. And make sure to catch many of the returning show premieres including: 60 Minutes at 7 p.m. on CBS; The Simpsons at 8 p.m. on Fox; The Amazing Race at 8 p.m. on CBS; Family Guy at 9 p.m. on Fox; Desperate Housewives at 9 p.m. on ABC; Dexter at 9 p.m. on Showtime and Californication at 10 p.m. on Showtime.