Sept. 14-20: 'The Jay Leno Show' Premiere, B&C/CAB Hispanic Cable Today Event, 61st Primetime Emmy Awards and More...

Monday, Sept. 14

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences launches EmmyTVLegends.org, a new Web video portal offering free access to the Archive of American Television, featuring conversations with over 600 TV figures including Mary Tyler Moore, Walter Cronkite, Betty White and more. The gossip and drama continues as the Upper Eastsiders take on college in the season premiere of Gossip Girl on The CW at 9 p.m. Then, check out the much-anticipated premiere of Jay Leno in primetime in The Jay Leno Show at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Join B&C and the Cablevision Advertising Bureau for Hispanic Cable 2010: Tomorrow is Today, a half-day event focusing n advertising and the Hispanic marketplace at Edison Ballroom in NYC. The Biggest Loser premiere at 8 p.m. on NBC. See which plus-sized beauty captured the heart of Luke Conley in the More to Love finale at 9 p.m.on Fox. Or, tune into see who is the last houseguest standing in the finale of CBS' Big Brother at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

See the season premieres of new ABC shows such as Flash Forward, Modern Family, Cougar Town and more before they air at the PaleyFest: Fall TV Preview Parties event starting at 6 p.m. at the Paley Center in NYC. Tune in to see who America chose as the most-talented in the finale of America’s Got Talent at 8 p.m. on NBC. Then, get a taste of how the beautiful people live in the season premiere of The Beautiful Life on The CW at 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

It's a night of premieres! Go native and watch the heated competition in the premiere of Survivor: Samoa at 8 p.m. on CBS. The Office returns with its season premiere at 9 p.m. on NBC. Then, check out Joel McHale in the debut of NBC’s new comedy series Community at 9:30 p.m. Or, check out the season 2 premiere of Fringe at 9 p.m. on Fox. And, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia returns at 10 p.m. on FX.

Friday, Sept. 18

Watch the season premiere of Starz's Crash at 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

See who will be bringing home the gold statues and who’s the best- and worst- dressed in the television industry during the 61st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Neil Patrick Harris at 8 p.m. on CBS. At 9 p.m., HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm return for its season premiere. Then at 9:30 p.m., it's the premiere of HBO's new series Bored to Death.